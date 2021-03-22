Moto G100 could have the Samsung Galaxy S21 beat in some ways

We’ve been hearing whispers of a Moto G100 for a while, and now we have a much clearer idea of what to expect from it, with a detailed specs leak suggesting it could be by far the most high-end Moto G phone yet.

Generally the Moto G series consists of low-end to mid-range handsets, but according to Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record) the Moto G100 has a Snapdragon 870 chipset and 12GB of RAM.

For reference, even the Samsung Galaxy S21 only has 8GB of RAM, and while the Snapdragon 870 isn’t quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 found in Samsung’s phone and a number of other flagships, it’s not far off. This would also be the first Moto G phone to have a Snapdragon 800-series chipset, as these chipsets are all considered high-end, which – as mentioned – the G range isn’t.

Our best look yet at the Motorola Moto G100: https://t.co/gC7dL7RqU5March 21, 2021 See more

Blass additionally claims that the Moto G100 has a 6.7-inch screen, 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging.

There’s also apparently a quad-lens camera on the back, consisting of 64MP, 16MP and 2MP snappers, along with a time-of-flight depth sensor. The front meanwhile is said to house 16MP and 8MP cameras in a pair of punch-holes. For those keeping score, that's more cameras than you'll find on the Galaxy S21, and a bigger screen and battery.

Blass has also shared images, showing the Moto G100 in an Iridescent Ocean color. You can see that it has a flat screen and a slim bezel above and below. He claims that the phone will be launched in April, and will be sold alongside an HDMI cradle which lets you connect it to a monitor for more of a desktop PC experience.

While we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, Blass is a reliable source, and Motorola itself had previously said that a future Moto G handset would have a Snapdragon 800-series chipset. In addition, this desktop experience is already available on the Motorola Edge Plus.

If these specs all sound familiar, it’s probably because they’re almost identical to those of the Motorola Edge S – a phone which the company has already launched in China. Indeed, it’s previously been rumored that the Moto G100 would just be a renamed version of the Motorola Edge S.

Oddly however the 12GB of RAM mentioned here is more than the Edge S has, so there might be some slight tweaks. Whatever the case, we should know more soon if the Moto G100 really is landing in April.