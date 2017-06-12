Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus announced with metal bodies and low prices

On the lookout for a polished entry-level smartphone? Then it's probably worth checking out the newly-announced Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus.

Both phones have a metal shell, and the Moto E4 Plus pairs that with a 5.5-inch HD screen and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

To put that into perspective, even a large flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus only has a 3,500mAh one, so this should be one seriously long-lasting phone.

And when you do need a power boost you won’t be waiting long, as the Moto E4 Plus also works with a 10W rapid charger to replenish the battery quickly.

Lots of phone for the money

The other specs sound solid for an entry-level handset too, including a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera with flash, a fingerprint scanner, a quad-core chipset and 4G.

The Moto E4 Plus runs Android 7.1 and will start to hit stores this month from $179.99/£159 (around AU$240).

The standard Moto E4 meanwhile is hasn't quite got the same spec sheet, with a 5-inch HD display, a quad-core chipset, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing one, plus a 2,800mAh battery and 4G.

That should also be available from sometime this month and will start at $129.99/£129 (roughly AU$170).

Of course, you might want to wait for our full reviews before shelling out on either of them, especially as while the Moto E3 was reasonable for the price, there was plenty of room for improvement.