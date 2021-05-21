Montpellier vs Leicester Tigers live stream: how to watch European Challenge Cup final from anywhere

Leicester, Montpellier, Twickenham. The European Challenge Cup final is shaping up to be a classic encounter, with the Tigers looking to mark their long overdue revival with some silverware and Les Cistes going all out to prove to the world just how good they are. It's a blockbuster match-up, so read on as we explain how to watch a Montpellier vs Leicester Tigers live stream today and catch all the European Challenge Cup action online from wherever you are.

After comfortably beating European Challenge Cup finalists La Rochelle two weeks ago, it's easy to imagine Philippe Saint-André's men kicking themselves. They feel like they belong at the head of Europe's top table, but they only have themselves to blame for falling off it.

Nobody has conceded fewer tries or points per game than the southern French outfit in this season's European Challenge Cup, a daunting prospect for Steve Borthwick's men. Leicester's recent re-emergence as contenders has been wonderful to see, and a trophy would give them further belief to keep on pushing for the heights of old.

Win today and they'll become just the fifth side to win a European Champions and Challenge Cup double.

This should be a cracking contest, so read on as we explain how to watch a Montpellier vs Leicester live stream and watch the European Challenge Cup final - no matter where you are, and for free in some regions around the world.

FREE Montpellier vs Leicester Tigers live stream

Well, at least 50% of fans will be able to cheer their team on for free this weekend - but it will be the ones south of The Channel. Free-to-air station France 3 has got the whole game being broadcast live on TV and its website, with kick-off at 9pm CET.

If you're a French rugby fan who's out of the country tonight but desperately wants to watch that usual domestic coverage, then using the best VPN you can as described below is the way to get around the geo-blocking you'll face.

How to watch Montpellier vs Leicester live stream from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Montpellier vs Leicester below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border. But it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred European Challenge Cup final live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services you normally enjoy at home.

How to watch European Challenge Cup final: live stream Montpellier vs Leicester in the UK

You'll need a BT Sport subscription in order to watch Montpellier vs Leicester. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST, and coverage begins at 7pm on BT Sport 1. The BT Sport app also lets subscribers watch the rugby on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the European Challenge Cup final like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the European Challenge Cup final: live stream Montpellier vs Leicester in Ireland

BT Sport is also the place to tune into for rugby fans based in Ireland, with kick-off for the European Challenge Cup final scheduled for 8pm IST on Friday evening. Outside of Ireland? Watch Montpellier vs Leicester online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Montpellier vs Leicester FREE in Australia

You'll need to be up seriously late (or early) to watch Montpellier vs Leicester in Australia, with kick-off set for 5am AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning. The good news, however, is that you can live stream the game without paying a thing, via Kayo Sports. That's because the sports streaming service offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. beIN Sports is also showing the European Challenge Cup rugby final Down Under, and if you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. And remember, if you're out of Australia right now you can use a VPN to watch your preferred rugby live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Montpellier vs Leicester in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch Montpellier vs Leicester on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Prepare for an early rise though, as the European Challenge Cup final kicks off at 7am NZST on Saturday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 6.55am. Subscribers are able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

