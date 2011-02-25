UK gets Samsung Galaxy S II price and release date

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S II now, but the price might change

Online UK retailer Clove has revealed its Samsung Galaxy S II price and release date for the UK.

It will be selling both the 16GB and 32GB variants, on sale in mid-to-late March. That's just next month, you guys!

The Samsung Galaxy S II 16GB UK pricing is currently set at £612 (£510 plus VAT), whereas the larger capacity handset comes in at £708 (£590 plus VAT).

Not completely official

The retailer is quick to point out that the prices it has listed are subject to change, but they are correct at time of publication and you can get your pre-orders in now.

The dual-core handset has a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with Bluetooth 3.0, 3G and WiFi on board.

The Samsung Galaxy S II is also set to make its way to Three and Vodafone, although neither network has announced any UK prices or release date.We'd expect both variants to land on contract deals between £30 and £45 though, if Clove's pricing is anything to go by.

Via Android Community