Sony offers free Brain Training with memory cards

Sony has decided to team up with mobile game maker Gameloft to offer copies of the popular Brain Training 2 game when bought with a memory card.

Brain Training is the new game that appeals to all ages, and has flourished on both handheld gaming devices and mobile phones due to its simplicity of use and minimal inputs needed.

Giga-brain

When buying a Sony Memory Stick Micro (M2) card in either 2GB, 4GB or 8GB flavours, users can then grab a copy of Brain Training 2 via WAP.

The download comes by inputting a promotional code on the packaging, which also houses a new, slimmed-down version of the USB connector so users can hot-swap memory cards with the PC to update content.

The offer is going to run throughout the summer holidays, but please think twice before letting your rugrats play with your mobile, or you'll be seeing some phone calls to Japan on your phone bill very soon.