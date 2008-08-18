Sony Ericsson's iPhone killer?

A Sony Ericsson touchscreen phone with an 8MP camera, the Xperia X5, has been glimpsed on the internet, and set the blades of the rumour mill spinning.

Sony Ericsson is one of the mobile manufacturers thought to have a high-end touchscreen device 'in the works', so the speculation comes as very little surprise.

But it should also be noted that the rumours consists of little more than basic specs and spy pictures at present. Given the SE fanboys' penchant for mocking up handsets, this could turn out to be nothing more than fiction.

8GB and a touchscreen? Innovation or what...

But the specs, which say it will have an 8GB internal memory along with Wi-Fi, 3.5G connectivity and a huge 3.2-inch touchscreen aren't too fantastic, more along the lines of what SE would be thinking were this device true.

However, with the Xperia X1 not even on the shelves yet, you'd have to wonder about the model number... why jump straight to five?

So, either this is a made-up handset, or we're about to see the next four in the nascent Xperia family any time now.