Solar-powered Apple iPhone case arrives

A new case for the iPhone is rarely something we would deem that interesting (or even newsworthy).

However, when the new case doubles up as a solar charger to ensure you need never run out of iPhone fun juice ever again it's worth covering.

Get yourself one of these solar-powered iPhone cases and you need never moan about the limited battery life of Apple's Jesus phone. Or buy one for an iPhone-addict you love this Christmas.

Emergency charge

The leather cases has a solar panel on the outside and a small, internal emergency charger battery built into the case.

Or you can plug the solar charger directly into your phone, if you so desire.

Head over to Solar Arcadia to get this essential bit of iPhone accessorising kit.