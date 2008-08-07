O2 teams up with Sony BMG with mobile suite

O2 and Sony BMG have signed a deal to offer a multitude of mobile material to subscribers and the like via the new 'My Play' mobile suite.

Although limited to the one label, and with no plans to increase this in the future apparently, consumers can get their hands on videos, tracks and realtones from Sony.

HOW much?

However, the cost is pretty high: 99p per track, £1.50 per video and a whopping £3.50 per realtone.

Available through the O2 Active site, this one is live right now, so you can go and plunder the back catalogue on your iPhone to your heart (and wallet)'s content.

At least there's no sniff of '£9 a week for your very own love horoscope', which can only be a blessing when a mobile suite is launched.