Jobs to kick off Apple’s WWDC

“A team of Apple executives, led by CEO Steve Jobs, will kick off the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address” according to Apple, lending more credence to the rumour the 3G iPhone will be announced.

The WWDC, which begins on the 9 June in San Francisco, has long been tipped as the date when the evolution of the iPhone will be announced, and Jobs’ presence there means it is now more than likely.

Drum roll, please

Officially, the iPhone’s presence at the event is just to show off its 2.0 firmware update, which includes the SDK and the App Store. This new OS highlights Apple’s admission that locking the phone was a bad idea.

The opportunities to work one-on-one with Apple engineers will definitely be a draw for the world’s would-be and seasoned developers, but all eyes will firmly be drawn towards Jobs and his opening keynote speech.

The event will also be used to highlight the changes and innovations used in the Mac OS X Leopard, with sessions to discuss the levels of the system interface design and application frameworks.