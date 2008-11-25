Android expands with new internet browser

Getting down on its bad self, Opera has released version 4.2 of its internet browser, and crucially (within reason) it's compatible with Android too.

While there was never any doubt that the major players in the mobile industry were going to take note of Google's new OS, this is the first third party internet browser for the G1 handset (and others in the future).

G1 owners can download the browser immediately, and Opera says it offers "a faster and less costly way to browse the full Internet."

Skins

As usual, it's the usual ultra-fast fare from Opera, offering a wider variety of language options, as well as the all-important skins option, so users can personalise their mobile international web experience.

We're looking for a ninja theme Opera, as that's the one we've chosen for Google Mail and we love it.

"Our support of the Android platform helps fulfill our mission to be available on more platforms, for more devices and reach more users, anywhere in the world," says Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software.

The only losers here are those that love both the iPhone and Opera... despite the latter saying it wants to come out with a version for Apple's device, Jobs' lot seems more interested in keeping the spotlight on Safari for now.