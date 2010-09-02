Toshiba announces Folio 100 Tablet

Toshiba has announced the Folio 100 Tablet, a 10.1-inch Android tablet, with a 3G version due later in the year.

Toshiba announced the tablet at IFA, stating that the computer would use Android 2.2 as its operating system.

The Folio 100 will offer full Flash support, a multi-touch screen, HDMI port and built in Wi-Fi.

The tablet will run on Nvidia's Tegra chip, and boasts a full day's battery life (according to Tosh) and a built in webcam.

Enjoyable to use

"Fast, easy and enjoyable to use, the Toshiba Folio 100 offers a rich multimedia experience, with a highly intuitive touchscreen interface designed to run on top of the Android 2.2 (Froyo) platform," said Toshiba.

"Toshiba FOLIO 100 features a wide range of connectivity options to offer outstanding flexibility, with an SD card slot, HDMI connector, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth all included as standard, while the integrated 1.3MP front-facing webcam also makes video-chat simple.

"A mobile broadband model with 3G support will also be launched later in the year, providing on-demand access to the web, regardless of location."

There is an optional dock, and the Folio 100 boast a weight of 750g - with a thickness of 14mm.