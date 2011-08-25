ViewSonic ViewPad 7x given UK release date and price

ViewSonic ViewPad 7x to be shown at IFA 2011

ViewSonic has announced the UK release date and price of the ViewPad 7x tablet – a 7-inch slate with Android Honeycomb and a Tegra 2 processor.

The latest tablet offering from ViewSonic will be featured at Berlin-based trade show IFA 2011.

The ViewPad 7x has a UK release date of late September and is like to be priced in the region of £315 with a European price of €349.

According to ViewSonic the tablet has "a stylish design, using injection moulding techniques that moves away from conventional tablet covers and delivers lightweight yet durable casing".

Attention to detail

"The attention to detail continues throughout the product, with ViewSonic's customised ViewScene 3D user interface and incredibly powerful Nvidia Tegra 2 dual core processor," ViewSonic continues.

The screen is a 1024x600 capacitive offering, with GPS, front and rear facing cameras and 8GB of storage.

