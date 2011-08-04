Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 UK release date 'revealed'

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 UK release date has been set by Amazon as 12 August.

The medium-sized tablet is now available for pre-order from the retail behemoth, with a UK price of £605.34 for the 3G model.

Weirdly, the release date was first listed as 11 August earlier today and has since changed to 12 August, which suggests it may not be set in stone just yet.

Update: We've spoken to Samsung, which says it hasn't announced a UK release date for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 yet, adding that it "will be available in the UK later this year."

So don't count on getting your 8.9-inch slate next week; it's possible that the supplier has some early samples but you'd be wise to hang fire until Samsung itself releases the tablet.

Slinky

It'll arrive just a week after the Galaxy Tab 10.1, which hits the shops today with its slightly larger screen and slim-line form.

The 8.9-inch edition was first unveiled back in March with its equally thin chassis coming in at 8.6mm.

While the camera sensor offers just 3MP, the slate doesn't sacrifice on processing power with a 1Ghz dual-core CPU under the hood.

We called the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 "the best Android tablet yet"; check back to see if its smaller brother can equal it in our upcoming TechRadar Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 review.

Via Engadget