Memo Pad 8 is the 'world's lightest' 8-inch LTE tablet, says Asus

Asus has had a good tech splurge over at Computex, unveiling a bunch of new products for the coming year, and it's particularly proud of its Memo Pad 8.

The name alone might not get hearts racing, but according to Asus boss and TechRadar's hero Jonney Shih, this is the lightest 8-inch LTE tablet in the world.

Gorilla Glass 3 protects the device's full HD display, while a 64-bit Intel Atom 2.3GHz quad-core processor does the legwork. Asus says you can get your hands on its lightweight form later this year.

Next up is the 7-inch Memo Pad 7, which also run on the same 64-bit processor, but the screen here has been downgraded to 720p. It also comes with a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing shooter. Expect the 7 to touch down this summer.

Fone to the Pad

And it wouldn't be an Asus show without a new Fonepad. Enter the Fonepad 8 with its 1280x800 IPS display, 64-bit processor, 1.8GHz Intel Atom chip, and built-in 3G connectivity.

We'll also be getting a 72.2% screen-to-body ratio, so at least we know that there'll be a nice big viewing area on this 8-incher.

Asus reckons that will be enough to crush the competition - we'll have to wait until we get our hands on one to see.