LoveFilm arrives on the Apple iPad

LoveFilm has announced that it is bring its service to the Apple iPad, offering up movie streaming on the go.

In a week where Amazon has announced the Kindle Fire in the US, it's interesting that the Amazon-owned LoveFilm has found its way on to the tablet's biggest rival - the iPad.

Exciting step

Speaking about the link-up, Simon Calver, CEO of LoveFilm, said: "In the process of making our service more portable than ever before, LoveFilm on iPad is the latest exciting step in giving film fans total control over their viewing schedule and our commitment to expanding the ways in which members can stream movies on a range of devices."

The app is available for free and if you are a subscriber of packages £5.99 or above then you can use the app for no extra cost.

Earlier this week, LoveFilm announced it had added Studio Canal content to its streaming service.

Head over to the App Store on iPad or at www.itunes.com/appstore now.