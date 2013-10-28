Is Google hinting at a Chrome OS tablet once again?

Just over three years ago we reported on rumours that Google was plotting a Chrome OS tablet that would be built by HTC. That never happened. In fact, no Chrome tablet has surfaced since then.

While Chrome remains desktop-based right now, there are a few hints popping up that a Chrome OS tablet could still become a reality.

Google's Francois Beufort posted on Google+ to tell us that the latest developer version of Chrome packs a keyboard that "contains almost all the keys found on the physical Chrome OS keyboard", including all the shortcuts.

This strikes us as a bit odd given that it's just duplicating the keyboard already in place, and then things get a little more suspicious.

Interestingly, Google has also added support for more touchscreen gestures, such as the ability to see an overview of your open apps by swiping three fingers from the top of the screen.

Trail of clues

But the clues keep coming. Beaufort wrote in a separate post that developers have been developing on an experimental Intel Bay Trail Chrome OS Board.

Bay Trail processors have tended to be used for tablets and hybrids until now, which is why this has also grabbed our attention.

However the Bay Trail board could still be used on a desktop or tablet device, so we're not looking at hardcore evidence.

All we're saying is, together these different pieces could be slotting together to form something much more interesting. Or it's some very, very wishful thinking on our part.

