HTC Windows 8 tablet may be on the horizon for later this year

HTC has shied away from the tablet scene since the mediocre Flyer and Jetstream slates launched back in 2011, but fresh reports suggest it could make a comeback in 2013 with

Windows 8

running the show.

According to consulting firm NPD DisplaySearch the Taiwanese firm may be readying a 10.1-inch tablet running Microsoft's latest OS, reports Focus Taiwan.

The market research company doesn't exactly fill us with confidence as it's not clear how well connected (if at all) it is to those in the HTC know - although it did add that it expects the display to sport a full HD, 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Bringing slates back

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if HTC did release a new tablet this year as we've seen the market expand rapidly over the past couple of years with the likes of Samsung, Asus, Amazon, Microsoft and Sony taking on the dominant Apple iPad.

If the HTC One proves to be a success, and from our findings we don't see why it won't be, it could well encourage they Taiwanese firm to branch out into slates once again - hopefully bringing its new design ethos with it.

Neither HTC nor Microsoft are willing to comment on this speculation so we'll have to wait and see if it pulls a surprise out in the next few months - with a potential launch at IFA 2013 in September a possibility.

