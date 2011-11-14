HTC to launch quad-core tablet at MWC 2012?

HTC looks like it wants to leap to the head of the tablet race with the release of a quad core tablet at Mobile World Congress next year.

According to the Chinese paper Commercial Times, the Taiwanese firm is announce the new device in Barcelona next year, along with two new Android-powered smartphones.

While neither claim is really a shock (HTC has already been credited with a strong interest in a quad-core phone recently, and it's not a surprise to think the brand is considering launching new phones at the biggest mobiles event in the world) it's interesting HTC thinks a tablet with higher specs is the way to go.

Not off to a Flyer

The HTC Flyer, launched at MWC last year, didn't really set the world alight thanks to an outdated version of Android and an underpowered chipset in the engine room.

Back then, HTC told TechRadar it thought it could get the same performance out of the lower-cost internals, but it seems that time has proved consumers are more interested in a boost in specs as much as a fancy overlay.

The new tablet is 'confirmed' to be running Android, so more than likely will debut with Ice Cream Sandwich if HTC wants to keep up with the competition, with the Asus Transformer Prime already confirmed to pack four of those cores in a tablet.

