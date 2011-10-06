Google Docs for Android given Honeycomb refresh

Google has announced changes to its Android app for Google Docs so that it runs better on tablets.

With Google keen to make its cloud productivity software as widely available as possible, a refresh with Android Honeycomb in mind was always likely, and so it has proved.

"Earlier this year, we introduced the Google Docs app for Android," explained Google's David Loxton.

"Since then, many users have downloaded the app and enjoyed the benefits of being able to access, edit and share docs on the go.

Spacious

"Today's update to the app makes Google Docs work better than ever on your tablet. With an entirely new design, we've customised the look to make the most of the larger screen space on tablets," he continued

"The layout includes a three-panel view, which allows you to navigate through filters and collections, view your document list, and see document details, all at once."

The update is now available for anyone with Android 3.0 and above and in 46 languages.

Via Engadget