Apple says hot new iPad 3 is cool enough

Since the new iPad 3 went on sale last week, a number of owners have taken to the web to complain that their new wunderslab has been feeling a little bit warm to the touch.

Never one to miss a chance for hyperbole, Apple's spokeswoman, Trudy Miller, has responded to the complaints, saying move along, everything is fine, nothing to see here.

"The new iPad delivers a stunning Retina display, A5X chip, support for 4G LTE plus 10 hours of battery life, all while operating well within our thermal specifications.

"If customers have any concerns, they should contact Apple Care," she added. Is it just us, or is there a threatening undercurrent to that last comment?

Tempermental

Apple's operating temperature spec requires the new iPad to run between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit (0 – 35 degrees Celsius), which unofficial thermal testing carried out by Tweakers.net confirms that it does (around 33.6 degrees Celsius).

We noticed the tablet's feverish nature in our definitive new iPad 3 review, particularly during longer tablet sessions, but we didn't find it got too hot to handle.

Speaking of things that are hot but not scalding, here's our full hands on video with the new iPad – warning, it might make you want to buy one. Or it might make you want to shoot one with an air rifle. One of the two.

From The Loop