Apple's Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 ban overturned in Oz

Chalk one up for Samsung in the great patent rumble of 2011; the company has had Apple's sales ban on the

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

overturned in Australia.

Federal Court Justice Lindsay Foster has reversed the sales ban, as was predicted late last week, although it's still in place until Friday this week.

Apple could (and, most likely, will) go to the High Court to have the sales ban extended beyond Friday, although Samsung is gearing up to have the 10.1-inch tablet in Australia's shops on Saturday.

In a Galaxy far far away

It's excellent timing for Samsung, which will be able to take advantage of the Christmas shopping season Down Under, rather than missing out on the country's cash. Cue the soft focus and cries of "It's a Christmas miracle!" from the crowds.

"We believe the ruling clearly affirms that Apple's legal claims lack merit," crowed a Samsung spokesperson, handily overlooking the pile of other defeats it has suffered at Apple's hands in court.

The two companies are locked in a long, tedious, court-based battle over patents, with each accusing the other of infringing on copyrighted tech. There are cases going on in the UK, US, South Korea, Japan, Germany and a number of other European countries.

