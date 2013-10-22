Apple launch event: What else will we see?

It's all systems go here at TechRadar HQ as we prepare for what will no doubt be another feature-packed Apple launch event.

Headlining tonight's show will be the iPad 5, along with the second-generation iPad mini 2, ending months of speculation and rumour about the Cupertino firm's latest tablet contenders.

We're seasoned veterans of Apple events though, and we're certain this isn't all the company has planned. So, we sat down with Phones and Tablets Writer John McCann to discuss what else it might have up its fruity sleeve.

TechRadar will be bringing you all the latest news from the moment things start kicking off at 6pm BST/ 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT.