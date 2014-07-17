Android might finally be getting Amazon Prime Instant Video

Amazon Prime Instant Video, the company's answer to Netflix, is available on just about every platform under the sun, from games consoles, to smart televisions, computers, set-top boxes, iPad's and Amazon's own Kindle Fire range of tablets. But so far Android devices have been left out.

That might be about to change, as PC Advisor reports that Amazon Marketing Director Russell Morris told them its arrival on Android was "imminent." Unfortunately he didn't say just how imminent and nor did he shed any light on whether it will be available for both smartphones and tablets.

Amazon itself hasn't officially confirmed that it's coming, but a comment from its marketing director seems pretty promising. It's good news too, as we'd wager there are quite a few Prime Instant Video subscribers who'd benefit from an Android app and quite a few other people who might now consider taking out a subscription.