32GB Nexus 7 tablet accidentally shipped to unsuspecting customer

The 32GB Nexus 7 is getting harder and harder to hide

Currently, Google and Asus' Nexus 7 tablet is only officially available in 8GB and 16GB varieties.

Unofficially, though, a 32GB Nexus 7 may arrive at customers' doors anyway.

One Japanese customer, who reportedly ordered a 16GB Nexus 7 from the Google Play store, said on Monday that he actually received a 32GB device.

It's unclear how this may have happened, but if it's true then Google won't be able to deny the 32GB Nexus 7's existence for much longer.

An honest mistake?

The 32GB Nexus 7 reportedly arrived in the packaging of a 16GB model, but the device itself shows more than 26GB of free space in its settings.

It seems the person in charge of jamming these Nexus 7 tablets into their boxes may have pulled one from the wrong pile.

Then again, this could simply be a hoax.

TechRadar reached out to Google and Asus to find out if either company would like to respond to this latest development in the saga of the 32GB Nexus 7, but so far there's been no response.

The fabled 32GB Nexus 7

Rumors of a 32GB Nexus 7 first popped up way back on Thursday, when a database listing at Carphone Warehouse seemed to reveal the device's existence.

Then, on Friday, the 32GB Nexus 7 spontaneously appeared on several other retailers' sites, with one even assigning it an Oct. 24 ship date.

This latest development simply adds to the likelihood that the already-likely 32GB Nexus 7 really exists - especially given that the Google tablet's main competitor, Amazon's Kindle Fire HD, will soon arrive with 32GB of storage itself.

It looks like the one question remaining is simply when Google will choose to admit it.

Via Slashgear