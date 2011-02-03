Samsung refutes Galaxy Tab return claims

Samsung Galaxy Tab hasn't enjoyed the run of the balls in the PR stakes

Samsung has issued a statement, hitting back at claims that 15 per cent of Galaxy Tab buyers are returning the tablet.

Clearly miffed by reports on Wednesday that almost a fifth of US buyers had asked for their money back, the Korean giant moved fast to clarify that the real figure was closer to 2 per cent.

The contrite statement says: "The return rate of the Galaxy Tab in the US as claimed by an North American market research firm is incorrect. According to Samsung Electronics Mobile Communications Business the return rate is below 2 percent."

"Quite small"

The reports, which emanated from a Wall Street firm were the second PR shocker for the Android running tablet in the last couple of weeks.

Samsung executive Lee Young-hee was embarrassingly misunderstood last month when he said that sales were "quite smooth." A translation of the conversation ended up saying they were "quite small." Ouch.

The revised 2 per cent figure quoted by Samsung would bring it directly in line with the return rates for the Apple iPad. If only the sales figures were equally similar...