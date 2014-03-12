Panasonic flexes 4K biceps with bulked up ToughPad

Panasonic has announced a new performance version of its Toughpad 4K tablet.

Its new Toughpad 4K UT-MA6 Performance model packs all the features of the standard version, including a 20-inch 4K display with 15:10 aspect ratio, but boosts the hardware inside.

The tablet packs a 2.1GHz Intel Core i7 vPro processor, Nvidia Quadro Graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 5-megapixel back-facing camera and a 0.9-megapixel front-facing camera.

It supports Eternet LAN and Mini DisplayPort, and the optional cradle offers three USB 3.0 slots and a HDMI slot.

Business ready

As the name implies, the Toughpad 4K UT-MA6 is "business rugged," which means it can withstand drops of up to 76cm (roughly 30 inches).

The device is powered by Windows 8.1 Pro, but a Windows 7 downgrade option is also available. It has full Open GL support, for CAD and 3D modelling work, making it suitable for engineers and designers.

A variety of accessories are available, including the Panasonic Electronic Touch Pen, which operates via Bluetooth and has the ability to accurately recognise each individual pixel on the screen.

The tablet is 12.5mm thick and 2.54kg in weight. The Toughpad 4K UT-MA6 Performance model launches in April for £4,067 (US$6,742, AU$7,545) plus VAT.