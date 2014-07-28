LG's new Android hybrid is an 11-inch Intel-powered beast

South Korean manufacturer LG has announced a powerful and highly-specced Android-based tablet/notebook hybrid dubbed the Tab Book 11.

The 11-inch device will arrive running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and will be powered by Intel's fourth generation Haswel i5 processors (clocked at 2.6GHz) and an Intel HD Graphics 4400 card.

The laptop-style specs are further evidenced by the 1920 x 1080 Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, HDMI compatibility and three USB ports.

Whether users prefer the touchscreen or the slide out physical keyboard, it's a powerful portable computing device by any standard.

Will it go west?

LG is yet to reveal pricing and availability for the Tab Book, but there's the possibility it'll only be on sale in the firm's South Korean homeland.

We'll keep you updated if there's any news on that front.

Via 9to5Google