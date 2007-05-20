Trending

WD launches Scorpio 250GB magnetic hard disks

By () Laptops  

Next-gen notebook hard drives debut from WD

This method of recording increases capacity for drives of the same physical size

Western Digital has started shipping its new 250GB WD ScorpioT 2.5-inch Serial ATA (SATA) hard drives. It's the highest capacity mobile hard drive for notebooks and uses perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technology. This achieves the highest capacity available in a small drive and also contains new features to make the drive quiet, use less power and run at cool operating temperatures.

"The 2.5-inch market continues to be a major focus for WD, and this 250GB WD Scorpio drive represents our second-generation PMR platform," said Jim Morris at Western Digital.

"The WD Scorpio 250GB hard drive is a direct result of the significant investments WD has made in proprietary head technologies as well as significant system level feature innovation."

Demand for 2.5-inch hard drives continues to increase at a rapid pace, driven by notebook computers, portable storage devices and consumer electronics products. Users of these applications need high capacity drives to manage storage-hungry content.

New technology

The new WD Scorpio drive further expands the company's breadth of 2.5-inch mobile hard drive offerings to capacity points ranging from 40GB up to 250GB.

WD Scorpio 250GB drives are available on the company's online store . Estimated pricing inclusive of VAT is £115.00.

See more Laptops news