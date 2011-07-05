Toshiba Qosmio F750 3D, glasses-free 3D laptop announced

Toshiba has announced the arrival of the Qosmio F750 3D, the 'world's first' glasses-free 3D laptop.

A prototype of the lappie was shown off at CES 2011, but now the Qosmio F750 3D is coming to the UK sporting an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GT 540M graphics, 640GB hard disk and 6GB RAM.

The Qosmio F750 3D comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD lenticular screen, which means that you can do away with the glasses.

To make sure that the glasses-free 3D works with your peepers, Toshiba has integrated a HD webcam which comes with eye tracking technology. This means that wherever your eyes go, the webcam will follow and adjust the 3D picture to suit.

Alongside 3D gaming, you will be able to look at 3D pictures and the laptop also has the ability to upscale 2D DVD footage to 3D.

There is also a Blu-ray XL drive on board. This means that you can store more content on a Blu-ray drive and you will also be able to use the laptop as a 3D Blu-ray player – you can plug the laptop into your TV via the HDMI socket.

Other connectivity includes 4x USBs (one of which is USB 3.0), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0 and a multi-card reader.

The Qosmio F750 3D UK release date is August and it will cost from £1,330.