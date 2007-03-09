Toshiba expands recycling program

Toshiba notebook computers such as this Tecra A8 can be returned to the company for recycling free of charge

Toshiba is to expand its electronics recycling program and will start paying cash for used cameras, servers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. It will also accept old notebook computers for free and has teamed up with the Green Electronics Council to support the initiative.

Toshiba's own notebook computers can be returned to the company free of charge, whilst users of non-Toshiba notebook computers can pay a small amount to recycle their machines with the company.

The best bit is that other pieces of consumer technology kit can be exchanged for cash. Through its Trade-in and Recycle Program , Toshiba will accept PC and Apple Mac desktops and notebooks, digital cameras, servers, mobile phones, car audio receivers, multimedia projectors, and digital audio receivers in exchange for a cheque, through a partnership with auction management services and logistics company Dealtree.com.

In a bid to raise its green credentials, Toshiba also said it had registered a number of notebook computers, including its Tecra A8 and Tecra M5 series, with the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT). The two Toshiba notebooks are required to comply with the IEEE 1680-2006 guidelines, which are voluntary purchasing decisions covering notebook and desktop monitors.

The Green Electronics Council estimates that over the next five years EPEAT-registered computers will contribute to the reduction of more than 13 million pounds of hazardous waste, more than 3 million pounds of non-hazardous waste, and save more than 600,000 megawatts of energy, which is enough to power 60,000 homes for a year.