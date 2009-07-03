Top 6 laptops for less than £799

While the sub-£399 laptops on page 18 offer a cheaper entry into laptop ownership, it's at the £799 price point that you can start to choose all the features and components to suit your needs.

The laptops gathered here all feature the latest dual-core processors, powerful graphics cards and include features such as Blu-ray drives, high-speed 802.11n Wi-Fi and screen sizes ranging from 14 to 18.4 inches.

Along with machines for gamers and home users, corporate users will also find laptops to suit with great battery lives and portable designs.

Whatever you're looking for, we have it all for you in this group test.

Tested today: