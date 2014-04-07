Samsung's next tablet tipped to sport 10.5-inch, high-res AMOLED display

Another large Samsung tablet on the way

Samsung might have a new Super AMODLED 10.5-inch tablet waiting in the wings.

A specifications sheet for a new Samsung tablet with the model number SM-T800 was spotted by SamMobile. The document details a new tablet sporting a 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution Super AMOLED screen.

It will also supposedly be powered by a quad-core Snapdragon processor and 2GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the tablet will likely come running Android KitKat 4.4.2 stored on 16/32/64GB of storage.

Other specs include an 8-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front-facing sensor, a microSD card slot, and a 7,900mAh battery. The new Samsung tablet was also specified to be a Wi-Fi only model.

Pixels ahoy!

It's been a few years since we saw Samsung's last AMOLED fronted tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 from 2012.

With such a high-resolution screen the SM-T800 tablet would give even the 2048 x 1536 resolution iPad Air a run for its money. The rumored Samsung device also matches the Kindle HDX 8.9's resolution.

A banner year for tabs

This year could be another arms race for tablet displays. A new Apple 12-inch iPad has been tipped in multiple rumors and could come with an unseen-before 2K or even 4K display panel.

Meanwhile, early reports have pinned the possibility of a new Nexus 10.1-inch tablet for a reveal at this year's Google IO.

While it's suspected we won't see any increase in screen resolution, the previous Nexus 10 already had a gorgeous 2560 x 1600 resolution display. What's more, the new iteration is rumored to have improved contrast ratio and color rendering.

The one leg-up Samsung has is the Super AMOLED nature of the screen, which should allow the display to show off richer colors and deeper blacks than a normal LED panel.