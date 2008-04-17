Reviewed: Rock Pegasus 210 notebook

Yesterday, we reviewed the brand new Asus Eee PC 900. It’s shiny white, good looking and offers good value for such a compact notebook.
But the problem is it costs £100 more than the original Eee PC model. And many are asking: if you’re going to spend £330 on an Eee PC, why not spend a little more on a high-performance alternative?
The Rock Pegasus 210 is one of those alternatives. It has a higher spec and yet still comes in a very small chassis.
So, is the Eee PC still the king? Or is it worth spending more money to get more performance?