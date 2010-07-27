Neo-powered Dell Inspiron M101z arrives for UK

Dell has announced the UK release and pricing of the Dell Inspiron M101z.

The laptop, which Dell describes as 'ultra-thin and ultra-portable' is now available from Dell's online store, starting from £379.

The Inspiron M101z boasts an AMD Athlon II Neo processor and integrated ATI graphics which according to Dell 'leaves comparably-sized netbooks in the dust.'

Blending beauty with brains



"Blending brains and beauty, the Inspiron M101z laptop is built around a clever hinge-forward design that moves the display closer and keeps the body rigid for improved strength and durability," explains Dell.

"It features a full-width, ergonomic keyboard that simplifies typing and navigation, while the attractive brushed finishes and smooth curves make it stand out in a crowd.

"And with a choice of four vibrant colours, people also have the ability to add personal style to their PC."

11.6-inch screen

The Dell Inspiron M101z boasts an 11.6 inch 1366x768 screen, and as you would expect from Dell you can customise the specs up to 8GB of RAM and 320GB SATA as well as upgrading the processor and graphics.

"Finally, people can get premium looks, a big display, a full-width keyboard, long battery life and a powerful processor in a laptop no bigger than most netbooks," said Charlie Tebbs, Director of Consumer Marketing, Dell Europe.

"The Inspiron M101z is an affordable, on-the-go companion that can be easily customised to handle individual needs from simple e-mailing and web surfing to HD video playback and editing or watching a favourite TV program."