Lenovo reportedly launching cheapest Chromebook yet in early 2015

Chromebooks have traditionally been pretty affordable compared to their Windows 8-based counterparts, with many hitting the market for around £200 (around $317 or AUS$584).

According to a new report, one manufacturer is looking to go even lower by launching a Chromebook that will cost less than $170 (around £107, or AUS$197).

That vendor is Lenovo, according to sources on the supply chain side that spoke to Digitimes. They claim that Lenovo's new Chrome OS-powered machine will be powered by CPUs from China-based Rockchip Electronics and produced by China-based ODM Bitland Information Technology.

Fuzhou-based fabless semiconductor Rockchip will apparently be responsible for the integration of the supply chain for Lenovo.

Beijing-based Lenovo is lining up its new Chromebook for a 2015 launch, according to the report, a move that could drive down prices of notebooks across the board in the coming year. Acer's C720 is currently one of the cheapest Chromebooks around at £167 (around $US 264, or AUS $307).

Windows 8.1 laptops have been emerging with Chromebook-like price tags in recent months, with HP's Stream, a 14-inch $300 (around £186, or AUS$322) notebook featuring 2GB memory and a 32GB SSD, looking to usher in a new era of affordable computing.