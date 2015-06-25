How to buy a refurbished laptop

Make sure you understand what a refurbished laptop means. Refurbished laptops can be anything from a brand new device that has been returned because it was an unwanted gift to a thoroughly used one that has been in service for years before being professionally refurbished by one of the many companies that recycle electronic products in the UK after the hard drive dies. The typical boilerplate that applies to most refurbished laptops is that they:

usually come with some warranty (typically 30-days, often up to a year, sometimes up to three years) but not on the battery life.

usually come with a flexible returns policy (at the buyer's cost).

have been professionally restored to working order by a vendor. That means that the item has been inspected, cleaned, possibly repaired and restored to factory settings.

may not come in original packaging or with original accessories.

may or may not show signs of use; refurbishers usually have grades for their products going from like new to used; make sure you know which one yours is.

Should come with an operating system.

may have some minor scruffs, pressure marks, chips or cracks (refer to the aforementioned grades).

So if you want a brand new laptop that smells like it's just come off the factory line, complete with shrink wrap packaging, then refurbished laptops are probably not for you.