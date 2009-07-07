Get online in seconds with Sony's new Vaio NW

In addition to the earlier news that Sony is finally entering the netbook market with its new Vaio W range, the Japanese computing giant is also launching another new range of Vaio laptops, the Vaio NW-Series, with quick boot-up times for fast web access on the move.

Sony is really pushing the "Quick Web Access" feature on the new Vaio NW-Series, which is possible without a full PC boot‑up.

In addition to that, it is also highlighting the HDMI output on the new Vaios, should users wish to connect their lappy to their HD TV.

"Elegantly styled, this notebook computer discreetly blends into all surroundings, and is also incredibly eco-friendly," reads Sony's press release. "It meets the latest industry energy efficiency standard, ENERGY STAR 5.0, and its construction is carefully planned to keep the amount of waste low by using both recycled and recyclable material in the body and packaging."

Huge hard drive

Perhaps most impressively, the top-of-range NW11-Series packs in a whopping great 500GB hard drive, and 4GB of RAM memory "allowing rapid file access and easy multi-tasking" and a 15.5-inch true 16:9 widescreen display.

Amidst a number of buttons above the Vaio NW's keyboard, you will find the "WEB" button, "which allows for quick access to the bespoke super-fast internet browser" via which "you can get online in seconds without having to fully boot up the PC, allowing for a speedy web surfing experience."

Elsewhere, the NW11-Series includes three USB ports, slots for SD Card, Memory Stick and Express Card, iLINK port, Wireless LAN and Bluetooth. While the VGN-NW11Z also features a Blu-ray Disc Combo Drive with the latest ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4570 graphics card.

The Sony Vaio NW range will be available in the UK from the end of July. Pricing will be confirmed shortly.

Stay tuned for TechRadar's first hands on with Sony's latest lappies in the coming days.