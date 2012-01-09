Generation two Samsung Series 9 laptops unveiled

Samsung has officially announced the second generation Series 9 laptop, which the company states "represents the advanced innovative craftsmanship in the premium notebook sector."

The premium notebook is very much the flag bearer, with Samsung stating that it boasts the world's thinnest and most compact chassis.

You can check out the news Samsung Series 9 in video below:

Neil Sawyer, Head of IT Marketing for Samsung UK, said, "The new Samsung Notebook Series 9 represents the ultimate in Samsung craftsmanship towards precision engineering and premium design.

"The new Series 9 embodies the originality and heritage of its predecessor, but refines the aerodynamic design to increase performance and functionality."

Specs appeal

So, to the nitty gritty; the laptop boasts MaxScreen technology - which is a posh way of saying it has a thin bezel.

The largest of the Series 9 is a 15 inch screened laptop in a 14 inch chassis - apparently - and it comes in with a thickness of just 14.9mm and weight of 1.59kg. The 13 inch version cuts that down to 12.9mm and weighs in at 1.16kg.

As you would expect the innards are impressive too, offering second gen Intel Core i5 processors, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB to 256GB SSD.

Boot time is a fraction under 10 seconds, and the 15 inch version has a declared battery life of "up to" 10 hours.

And there's more - Samsung has teamed up with Valextra to bring you a customised leather notebook briefcase.

Emanuele Carminati Molina, President of Valextra, said,"As one of the top global brands, we are delighted to collaborate with Samsung to create this luxury notebook briefcase, and we feel it is the perfect finishing touch to embody the sophistication of the Samsung Series 9.

"The Premium briefcase represents timeless elegance and effortless luxury matching the craftsmanship of the new Series 9 and iPad charging methods."