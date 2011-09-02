Dell launches Inspiron 14z laptop

Doesn't look that thin to us

Dell has unveiled its latest Inspiron notebook, with the company claiming that the Inspiron 14z brings the killer slim yet powerful combo to the line-up.

"Thin and powerful" notebooks are all the rage what with Intel's hope that we'll start calling them 'ultrabooks' and stop buying MacBook Airs; and the Inspiron 14z is Dell's latest solution.

Unfortunately, Dell's Inspiron 14z doesn't come close to an Air, slimness-wise. Its thinnest point is 25.35mm, compared to the 2011 Air's 17.0mm waistline - that's over half a centimetre difference.

Not that thin after all

It offers second-gen Intel Core i3 and i5 processor options, up to 8GB of memory and a choice of 500GB, 640GB and 750GB hard drives.

Running Windows 7, it also offers a 14-inch widescreen 1,366x768 display, built-in SRS Premium Sound HD, a media card reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0 and a DVD player – how quaint.

No word on how much this puppy will set you back, but the Dell Inspiron 14z comes with a UK release date of September 2011, when it will hit Best Buy before heading to other retailers.