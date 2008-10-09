Trending

Apple to cement new Brick notebook soon?

By Laptops  

'Town Hall' event will unveil laptop computers

Breath of fresh Air? New Apple notebooks coming soon....
Breath of fresh Air? New Apple notebooks coming soon....

Clear your Christmas list - Apple has confirmed that it will be launching new notebooks next Tuesday, possibly including the rumoured 'Brick' laptop.

The 'Brick' concept - where engineers construct a top-end notebook computer from a single block of aluminium - should address concerns that many users have had over the amount of flex in Apple's svelte Air notebook, launched earlier this year.

Another hot rumour doing the rounds is of a MacBook priced at just $800 (£465 - although more likely around £550 by the time it hits the shelves in the UK).

Netting a bargain?

The idea of an Apple for under £500 would have been exciting a year ago, but given the quantity (and occasionally even quality) of Intel Atom-powered netbooks out there, even that low price risks looking a little uncompetitive.

Other suggestions floating around are of 13-inch MacBooks getting an aluminium skin, Blu-ray drives finding their way into Apple's notebooks for the first time (yawn!) and possibly WiMax-capable wireless connectivity (not so yawny but about as useful for most users as a HD-DVD drive).

All will be revealed next Tuesday, October 14, at a Cupertino press conference - stay tuned to Tech Radar for live coverage...

See more Laptops news