Minecraft: Education Edition comes to Chromebooks in time for back to school

Minecraft: Education Edition is getting Chromebook support, which will be a boon to students and teachers alike as the back to school period approaches.

The game-based learning platform is available in more than 115 countries, and helps “promote creativity, collaboration and problem solving”, according to Microsoft’s official website. It’s also bound to keep students engaged, as the video game is still immensely popular.

Minecraft: Education Edition offers a bevy of tools for educators to use. You can collaborate on projects with classmates, document you work and share it in class. You can also ask guides for information and access digital resources, as well as effectively communicate learning objectives in-game.

The Chromebook version of Minecraft: Education Edition will support the same set of features as the Windows, Mac and iOS versions, including cross-platform multiplayer support.

Gold mine

Chromebooks continue to be a popular choice for students due to their affordable price and growing functionality. Schools have also found the devices to be an ideal platform for education. Almost 60% of computers purchased by K-12 schools in 2018 were Chromebooks, and virtual classrooms and lessons will continue to be a mainstay throughout 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.