Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic live stream: how to watch Australian Open quarter-final tennis online from anywhere

Fireworks are expected in the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday as big-serving Canadian star Milos Raonic clashes with the game's great defender Novak Djokovic for a place in the Australian Open semi-final. It's set to be a fascinating face-off, and one you'll be able to watch as it happens from anywhere in the world with our Raonic vs Djokovic live stream guide below.

Raonic has made his way through the rounds somewhat unnoticed, despite having reached the quarter-finals in impressive style by notching up four successive straight-sets victories.

Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic - where and when The Australian Open is taking place at Melbourne Park, with this match happening in its main Rod Laver Arena. Raonic vs Djokovic is the first game of Tuesday's night session. That means the players are scheduled on court at around 7pm AEDT, which is 8am GMT for those tuning in from the UK, and 3am ET and 12am PT in the early hours for folk in the US.

While the Canadian 3rd seed has managed to power his way through his opponents, Raonic's hard-serving game hasn't proved to be a match for Djokovic's wall-like returning, with the Serbian having won each of their nine previous encounters.

Reigning Australian Open champion Djokovic is also on a major roll, enjoying a 13-match winning streak that goes all the way back to his defeat to Roger Federer at the ATP Finals back in November.

It's been six years since he lost at this stage at the Australian Open, having last exited during the last-eight phase against to Stan Wawrinka back in 2014.

Can the big-hitter pull off the tournament's biggest shock so far? Make sure you don't miss any of this 2020 Australian Open quarter-final by following our Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

Live stream Australian Open 2020 from outside your country

If you're trying to discover what your watching options are in Australia, the US, UK, Canada or New Zealand, we have all that information just a bit further down this tennis live stream guide.

But if you're away from your country and still want to catch your usual broadcaster's coverage then prepare to be disappointed if you try to watch online, is you'll likely get an error message describing the fact the tennis action is unable to be watched from overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy while if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you 49% off and 3 months extra free. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to live stream Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic for FREE Down Under

This year's Australian Open broadcaster is again Channel 9, which means free tennis to watch if you're in Australia. Sooner watch online or on mobile? Then your Australian Open live stream destination is 9Now. Outside Australia but still want to watch? Then cast your eyes upward as we explain how to watch your domestic coverage with a VPN.

How to watch Australian Open 2020: US live stream

The Australian Open and this match will be broadcast by ESPN and the Tennis Channel. So cable users are good to go, with the match due to start after 3am ET and 12am PT on Monday evening. Or, if you're a cord cutter, you can also get ESPN on a range of TV streaming services. Check out the list below for more information on them. For those looking to stream, the network's subscription service ESPN+ will have a lot of coverage of the action from Melbourne, showing over 1,400 hours of action from the tournament this year, including all three doubles championships (men’s, women’s, mixed) plus the Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Championships, as well as the Wheelchair Championships. ESPN+ costs £4.99 per month and is adding an increasing amount of content to its roster - from UFC to FA Cup soccer and much more besides. And if you have access to any of these services but find yourself outside the US this fortnight, then revert your eyes up and check out how getting a VPN could help.

How to live stream Raonic vs Djokovic in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2020 Australian Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to stream Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic live in the UK

Eurosport is the place to be for the Australian Open, and you can watch your subscription to your service via Sky, Virgin Media and TVPlayer. There's good news if you don't already have it, as Eurosport also has a FREE TRIAL that will let you watch this match and through to the weekend's finals. For those looking to stream, there's also the option of Eurosport Player and its dedicated app. It costs £6.99 per month, or £39.99 if you commit to a whole year. This one is due to start at 1.30am, so be prepared for a late night. Not in the UK to watch the tennis? You can avoid geo-blocking by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

How to live stream the Australian Open in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on Sky NZ, although this is obviously a paid-for service. It includes access on mobile and tablets via the Sky Go app. The match will be getting going at around 9pm NZDT. If you want to catch the action but are out of New Zealand over the fortnight, you can of course use a VPN to access Sky's coverage.