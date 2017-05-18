Microsoft’s Template Studio gives anyone the tools to build a Windows 10 app

Microsoft wants to help developers and enthusiasts easily create apps for Windows 10, and to that end is launching Windows Template Studio.

This is a simple wizard-based system designed to get Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps up and running with a minimum of fuss – and no need for coding knowledge. UWP or universal apps simply refers to software which works across the whole gamut of devices running Windows, from PCs to phones, and the Xbox console.

This fresh offering actually builds on a previous online app creation tool by the name of Windows App Studio, although the new Template Studio won’t be found on the web – instead, it’s available as an extension in Microsoft’s Visual Studio program development suite.

Template Studio’s app-making process broadly involves four stages, where you’re guided through selecting a project type, and a framework, then you can select app pages (like a settings page, or maps), and finally you can add features like background tasks and live tiles, to cite a couple of examples.

This certainly makes it very easy to create a basic universal app, and Microsoft is also making the studio an open source project, so developers can customize and add content such as their own app pages for others to use. In time, then, Template Studio should become considerably more powerful.

We spoke to Microsoft recently, and it’s certainly the company’s hope that more developers bring their apps to the Windows Store – which is important in light of the fact that Windows 10 S becomes available in the summer. This new tool could really help with that aim.

The Windows Store is, of course, crucial to Windows 10 S, given that the lightweight operating system is restricted to store apps only. By the way: stay tuned for our interview with Microsoft on the subject of Windows 10 S, which we’ll be publishing soon. It’s a must read for those interested in the new spin on Windows.

