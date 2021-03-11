Microsoft’s latest Xbox update pulls the plug on TV listings

The latest Xbox update has removed OneGuide TV listings, a feature that was a key part of Microsoft’s Xbox One ‘all-in-one’ design strategy that aimed to make the console the centerpiece of your media.

Microsoft eventually backpedalled on the majority of its TV-centric features, to the point where neither the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S include a HDMI-in port. This lets you connect HDMI devices like a cable box or USB TV tuner to the Xbox One, which can then be viewed through OneGuide.

To those who view TV through their Xbox One, then, you’ll no longer be able to see what your favorite channels are offering each day. According to Microsoft’s Jonathan Hildebrant, the decision to remove TV listing in OneGuide was simply based on “customers usage and feedback.”

“Based on customer usage and feedback, we're constantly evolving the Xbox experience. To that end, beginning this May we'll be sunsetting live TV listings for OneGuide on Xbox One,” Hildebrant said in a post on Xbox Wire. “You can continue to use OneGuide to view your connected HDMI devices or USB TV tuner. You can also keep using OneGuide for HDMI-passthrough and to watch TV via USB TV tuners, but you won't be able to access the on-screen TV Listings guide.”

Xbox, turn off

Microsoft’s U-turn to change the Xbox One back into a gaming-focused machine as opposed to a media hub was crucial to say the least in restoring faith in the Xbox brand. The first step involved removing Kinect, which came bundled in with every Xbox One and was also responsible for its higher price tag. The company has since set about correcting its rather meagre first-party output, by purchasing numerous studios, the most recent of which being Bethesda.

The March Xbox update didn’t just cull OneGuide TV listings, though. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners can now toggle Auto HDR and FPS Boost on or off. It’s also easier to manage your games and see which parts of a game you have installed.

The update also paves the way for the new Xbox Wireless Headset, which is due to release on March 16. The Xbox Accessories app will let you fine-tune the audio controls for the headset, including equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitive, mic monitor and brightness of the mic’s mute light.