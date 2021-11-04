Microsoft Word update means you'll never get stuck with Comic Sans again

Finding the perfect font for your next creative project in Microsoft Word is about to get a whole lot easier as Microsoft is adding a redesigned font picker to its office software.

Whether you plan on writing in Helvetica, Times New Roman, Arial or even Comic Sans, there are plenty of free font resources available online to help your work or even your resume stand out from the crowd. However, being able to quickly access your favorite fonts has always been a bit harder as you often have to scroll through a long list.

Now though, in a new post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, Microsoft has revealed that it will soon add a redesigned modern font picker to Office.

Modern font picker

Microsoft Office modern font picker is a completely reimagined experience for Office that makes it easy to find, save and access all of your favorite fonts.

Using the redesigned font picker, users can pin their favorite fonts so they can be accessed from any device or platform. This means that whether you're using one of the best laptops for writers or even your smartphone, all of your pinned fonts will be available to use in your Office documents.

Microsoft's new font picker also allows you to easily view all of the fonts used in a document including notifications for missing and embedded fonts. You can even choose from all the available styles for a font family such as simply bold, italic or more exotic variants like condensed semi bold italic. At the same time, in the Office Fonts section, users will be able to see which fonts are available on all platforms and don't need to be embedded in a document.

The redesigned font picker for Microsoft Office is expected to begin rolling out later this month so that Word users have access to all of their favorite fonts and can add a bit of visual flair to their documents.

