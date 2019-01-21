Microsoft wants suggestions on how to improve gaming on Windows 10

Microsoft wants your feedback on how it can improve the gaming experience on Windows 10, in terms of changing existing features, or adding entirely new ones.

This cry for feedback was actually made on the Xbox Ideas forums, as follows: “Team Xbox would love to hear how you’d like to see gaming on Windows improved. How can Windows 10 enhance your gaming experience? What features would you like added or changed to make gaming on Windows 10 even better?”

The post adds: “What do you want Windows to do (or stop doing) while you’re playing a game? What can Windows do to optimize your gaming experience? What other gaming features would you like to see?”

Gamers are then asked to make their own suggestions on the web page, or vote for existing suggestions and/or leave comments. Note that when you submit an idea, it has to be vetted by the team before it will appear, and can be voted on.

Process palaver

At the moment, the most popular suggestion on this ‘idea drive’ with 762 votes is for Windows to automatically disable any superfluous processes not necessary to run a game, when you’re playing that game.

Folks are also clamoring for a version of Windows 10 that is optimized for gaming, and other popular suggestions include being able to launch a PC game with a controller (rather than having to reach for the mouse to fire it up), and the ability to stream PC games to an Xbox console.

Team Xbox wants your input on how to make gaming on Windows even better! Check out the Gaming on Windows 10 Idea Drive for more details on how to help: https://t.co/ta6RwMjW6lJanuary 18, 2019

The denizens of Twitter are also offering their own off-the-cuff suggestions, and popular ones include officially getting original Xbox and Xbox 360 games running on Windows 10, and, erm, ditching the Microsoft Store – or at least giving the latter an overhaul.

If you’ve got any dazzlingly bright ideas, then now is apparently the time to share them – head on over to the relevant Xbox Ideas page.

We’ve picked out the best gaming PCs of 2019

Via Techspot