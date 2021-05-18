Microsoft Teams users can share files properly at last

Sharing files across Microsoft Teams meetings could be set for a super useful upgrade thanks to a new update bringing sharing improvements to the UI when in a meeting.

Microsoft Teams has become a powerful video conferencing competitor to the likes of Zoom and Slack over the last year with the Office 365 integration of Teams and Outlook making it an invaluable tool for many users.

With Microsoft rolling out regular updates to the app, it’s only made Teams more useful when those hourly meetings need to have a screen shared to further emphasize a point.

Released for the Microsoft Teams desktop app now for users on Windows 10 and macOS only for the time being, the update gives users a better UI when sharing their screen and content during a conference call. There is also a change in where the share tray is located, which is now housed at the top menu so it’s much easier for users to access any files when needed.

The change also brings the PowerPoint Live feature to this share tray as well, alongside the option to display a certain window when screen-sharing. If you have multiple-monitors, you can also allow Teams to share just one screen, and there’s also the option to include your local PC sounds.

The update is rolling out now, which you can manually check by going to your Microsoft Teams profile picture, then About > Check Updates. If it’s available for your app, the update will download and install.

