Microsoft Teams on Macbook will sooner be faster than ever

Using Microsoft Teams on a Macbook device should be a lot less painful going forward thanks to a new update to the video conferencing service.

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on an upgrade to Teams for its macOS client, meaning that the service should run faster and more effectively than before on devices such as Macbooks.

There's not a lot of specific detail around exactly what the update will offer, but Microsoft has seemingly confirmed it is in the works on one of its support forums.

Here's our list of the best email services around today

We've built a list of the best headsets for conference calls

Check out our rundown of the best collaboration tools available

Teams on macOS

In a post on the Microsoft Teams UserVoice feedback forum, an admin identified only as "Alex" replied to a post complaining about poor performnance on MacOS said that an update would be coming soon.

"Thank you for your feedback. We are continually looking to bring performance boosts to the Mac Client, including improvements with Electron 10 that are releasing. We are also aggressively addressing other areas of performance around the Mac client," "Alex" noted.

The initial post came from a user on macOS Mojave 10.14.2, with "Alex"'s reply apparently looking to reassure users on older forms of software such as this that the upcoming Teams update would apply to them too.

The next swathe of Microsoft Teams updates is set to be released in April, so the macOS upgrade could land then - although there's no confirmation from Microsoft as yet.

The company has rolled out a few Mac-speicific upgrades in the past for Teams as it looks to reach more users on its rival OS. This includes a recent update that allows users to interact with their meetings by using the much-maligned Touch Bar in lieu of Macbooks not offering touchscreen support.

Elsewhere, customers using Microsoft's Outlook for Mac service were also able to enjoy closer integration between Teams and the email platform after Microsoft introduced a new feature that allowed users to share content from emails, including attachments, within Teams chats.

Also, check out our roundup of the best online collaboration software

Via Windows Latest