Microsoft Teams is getting a podcast-like feature you're bound to love

Microsoft is set to launch a new feature that could prove a lifesaver for anyone required to to review recordings of Teams meetings.

A new entry in the company’s product roadmap suggests the collaboration service will benefit from a variable playback option coming soon to Microsoft Stream, the native Microsoft 365 video service.

“For Teams meeting recordings saved to OneDrive and SharePoint, you’ll now be able to change the playback speed (0.5x-2x) while watching the video,” Microsoft explained.

Unfortunately, the variable playback feature is still under development and not due to roll out in a full public build until September.

Microsoft Teams recordings

Recently, Microsoft announced it will soon implement a change that means all Teams meetings are recorded automatically, without the need for the organizer or an IT admin to opt in.

The idea is to avoid situations whereby participants or absentees miss out on crucial information, as well as to provide a pool of resources that can be consulted after the fact, including full text transcripts and any attachments shared during meetings.

With all meeting recordings archived by default, the new variable playback speed option will help Teams users make the most out of these resources.

It works both ways, allowing users to slow down recordings at pivotal moments to ensure no key details are missed, and to speed through less important sections of the conversation. Overall, this should mean activities such as minute taking and catching up on missed sessions absorb fewer hours of the day.

The feature also expands on Microsoft’s existing efforts where accessibility is concerned, giving people who are hard of hearing a better chance of following the thread of conversation and those who suffer from conditions such as dyspraxia a chance to take down fuller notes.