Microsoft Planner iOS and Android apps allow for task management on-the-go

If you are keenly waiting for the arrival of the mobile apps for Office 365's Microsoft Planner, then we have some good news: they’ve now gone live for iOS and Android.

That means folks who use Planner can install the companion apps on their smartphones or tablets to update plans while they’re on the go.

This has, unsurprisingly, been a much requested move by Office 365 customers who use Microsoft’s planning utility, which allows you to break a project down into tasks, and keep track of the progress of those tasks.

Microsoft stated: “For people who are new to Planner, you can first get started by visiting tasks.office.com. Once you’ve created your plans in the web app, you can view and update those plans in the mobile experience.”

Future features

So you can’t actually create plans within the mobile app yet – but that feature is coming in the future, and there are plans to add push notifications, plus full Intune integration is also on the cards.

Microsoft Planner is available to Office 365 Business Essentials and Business Premium users, as well as those on Enterprise E1-E5 subscriptions, and education plans.

The software giant said it welcomed feedback from users who want to help further shape the iOS and Android apps.